STERIS (NYSE:STE) Given New $237.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.71.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $211.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.11. STERIS has a 52-week low of $192.40 and a 52-week high of $255.93.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $3,705,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.