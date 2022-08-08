Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $20.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s previous close.

LESL has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of LESL stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.09. 109,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,597. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $112,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

