Stifel Nicolaus Trims Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Target Price to C$10.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.68.

Shares of TSE HWX traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.70. 352,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,287. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$3.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.64.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$110.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 814,576 shares in the company, valued at C$5,612,428.64. In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 814,576 shares in the company, valued at C$5,612,428.64. Also, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total transaction of C$439,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 411,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,014,266.19. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $1,067,819.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

