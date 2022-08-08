Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Up 9.4%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 12,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,712,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $825.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,979,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,636,000 after purchasing an additional 891,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,011,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 93,276 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,800,000 after acquiring an additional 944,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

