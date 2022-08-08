StockNews.com Begins Coverage on O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, analysts predict that O2Micro International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 144.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the first quarter worth $80,000. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

