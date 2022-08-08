StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.93 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $26.26 million and a PE ratio of 31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.