StockNews.com Downgrades Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AJX. B. Riley reduced their target price on Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised Great Ajax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $234.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 231.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,149. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $29,722,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 144,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

