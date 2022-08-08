StockNews.com Downgrades Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of TGI opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.92 million, a PE ratio of -41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

