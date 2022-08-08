StockNews.com Lowers International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

IGT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

International Game Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IGT opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.83.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

