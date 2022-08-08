StockNews.com Lowers Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Monroe Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $197.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.79%.

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Stories

