StockNews.com Lowers Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $490.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

About Ribbon Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.