StockNews.com Lowers Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
Ribbon Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $490.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications
About Ribbon Communications
Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.