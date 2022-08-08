STRAKS 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (STAK) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $3,458.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STRAKS has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About STRAKS

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

