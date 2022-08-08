Strike (STRK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.01 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $21.10 or 0.00088570 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $69.82 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 185.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.20 or 0.01872592 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014815 BTC.
About Strike
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,308,325 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Strike Coin Trading
