Strike (STRK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.01 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $21.10 or 0.00088570 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $69.82 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 185.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.20 or 0.01872592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014815 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,308,325 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

