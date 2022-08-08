Summit State Bank (SSBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Summit State Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SSBI opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.55. Summit State Bank has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

Institutional Trading of Summit State Bank

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit State Bank stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.88% of Summit State Bank as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

