Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 59.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.95.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching C$39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,366,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$45.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.67. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.90 and a 1 year high of C$53.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 7.5200006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

