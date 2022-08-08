Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 59.94% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.95.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
SU stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching C$39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,366,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$45.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.67. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.90 and a 1 year high of C$53.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$960,840.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
