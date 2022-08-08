Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Position Lifted by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of Sunrun worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $36,962,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,973 shares of company stock worth $6,546,339. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.73. 493,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,564,252. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.09 and a beta of 2.29. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

