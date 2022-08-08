Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer makes up about 3.5% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 3.12% of Super Micro Computer worth $61,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,624. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.00. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,983.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

