Swarm City Achieves Market Cap of $122,665.28 (SWT)

Swarm City (SWT) traded 77.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Swarm City has a market cap of $122,665.28 and approximately $196.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 80.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,947.98 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00132319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00068090 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

SWT is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm City Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

