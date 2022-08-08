Swipe (SXP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $59.81 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $244.40 million and $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swipe has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,938.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003879 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00132451 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035762 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068471 BTC.
About Swipe
Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 194,568,789 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token.
Swipe Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.
