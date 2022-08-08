Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $273,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.5% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of EL stock opened at $270.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

