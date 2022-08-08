Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of MercadoLibre worth $234,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,392.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,040.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $737.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $922.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.66 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

