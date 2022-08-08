Swiss National Bank Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,027,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $247,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $228.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.33. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

