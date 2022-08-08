Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,637,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $264,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $562,481,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,600 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,600 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS opened at $97.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

