Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Marriott International worth $210,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,758,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Shares of MAR opened at $157.01 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

