Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €105.00 ($108.25) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SY1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($142.27) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €113.00 ($116.49) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($119.59) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($128.87) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Symrise Stock Performance

FRA SY1 opened at €108.25 ($111.60) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €105.70. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($75.75).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

