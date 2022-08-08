T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $146.00

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.00 and last traded at $145.60, with a volume of 14211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.68.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $182.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.68.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.