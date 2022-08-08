Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tabula Rasa HealthCare

In related news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 59,262 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $253,641.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,521,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Up 18.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 124,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 67,990 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 274,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 123,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRHC opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $133.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $67.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 93.56% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

