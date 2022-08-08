Tarang Amin Sells 164,281 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $5,877,974.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,502.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $1,441,541.07.

On Friday, July 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,681.22.

On Friday, June 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,172,578.08.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76.

ELF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 882,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,126. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ELF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,462,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 31,834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

