Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Lessened by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Target were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 155,098 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Target by 11.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,137,000 after buying an additional 47,037 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Target by 11.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,412,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $4.03 on Monday, hitting $170.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,936. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.60. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

