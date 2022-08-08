Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 189 ($2.32) target price on the homebuilder’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TW. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.02) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 191.13 ($2.34).

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 123.15 ($1.51) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.30 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.27). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.09.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

In related news, insider Mark Castle acquired 39,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($61,168.97). In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle bought 39,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($61,168.97). Also, insider Jennie Daly bought 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £24,735.35 ($30,309.21). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 86,585 shares of company stock worth $10,458,460.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

