TD Securities Lowers AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$26.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.71.

TSE:BOS traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.71. 40,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,720. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$425.62 million and a P/E ratio of 6.90.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

