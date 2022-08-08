TD Securities Lowers AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$26.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.50% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.71.
AirBoss of America Trading Up 2.2 %
TSE:BOS traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.71. 40,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,720. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$425.62 million and a P/E ratio of 6.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
