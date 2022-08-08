Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.81

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 2032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

