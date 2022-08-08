Telcoin Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $99.97 million and $1.57 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Telcoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telcoin Profile

TEL is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,728,700,558 coins. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

