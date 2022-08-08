TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TIXT. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.44.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $29.75. 2,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.