TELUS (NYSE:TU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $22.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. TELUS has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.94%.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $475,379,000 after acquiring an additional 755,921 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,841,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,970,000 after buying an additional 192,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 12.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,490,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,248,000 after buying an additional 385,766 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,711,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after buying an additional 203,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 68.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 262,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

