Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Purchased by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Tennant accounts for approximately 3.2% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. owned about 0.37% of Tennant worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 418,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,911,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tennant by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Tennant Price Performance

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $65.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tennant has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $85.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

