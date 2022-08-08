TenUp (TUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for $0.0849 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $79,992.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003813 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00159412 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009415 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- BitRewards (BIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
TenUp Profile
TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
