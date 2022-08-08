Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Teradata Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. 2,309,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Teradata has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.40.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 48.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Teradata by 5,917.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

