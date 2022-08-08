Ternoa Price Reaches $0.0180 on Major Exchanges (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Ternoa has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and approximately $326,988.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 210% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.38 or 0.01894749 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014582 BTC.
Ternoa Coin Profile
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ternoa
