Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $52,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $34.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $898.85. 593,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,324,355. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $938.84 billion, a PE ratio of 104.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $743.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $839.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.50.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

