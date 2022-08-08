Tether Gold (XAUT) Market Cap Hits $438.58 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $438.58 million and $87,733.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,779.06 or 0.07421881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold (CRYPTO:XAUT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

