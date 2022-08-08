Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lowered by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,345,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 576,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,694,000 after purchasing an additional 90,673 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.69. The company had a trading volume of 73,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,697. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

