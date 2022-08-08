The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $29.39 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading

