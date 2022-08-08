The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Increased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after purchasing an additional 76,072 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.92.

Clorox Trading Up 0.9 %

Clorox Increases Dividend

CLX stock opened at $138.99 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average is $144.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.