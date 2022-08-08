The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $330.37.

Several analysts have commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

EL opened at $270.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.11 and its 200 day moving average is $267.83. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

