The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $37.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the local business review company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

YELP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $38.47. 18,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,334. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $173,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,696 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,166.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,605 shares of company stock worth $1,021,250. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

