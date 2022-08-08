The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Target Price to $9.50

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATEC. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Alphatec Stock Performance

ATEC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.16. 4,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.22%. The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,858,634 shares in the company, valued at $48,861,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis bought 7,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,892.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 79,700 shares of company stock valued at $563,300 and have sold 300,000 shares valued at $2,339,500. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 392,635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 1,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 348,834 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,014,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 313,073 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,739,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 617,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 219,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Further Reading

