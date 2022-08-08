The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

LSXMA opened at $41.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

