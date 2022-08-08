The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.75.

NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,603. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. The RMR Group has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

