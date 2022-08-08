The Transfer Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $447,888.00 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $443.41 million and $447,888.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00016991 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00062357 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt.

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

